Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

AZN opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.