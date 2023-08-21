Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,314 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 71,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $162.75 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

