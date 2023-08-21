2,415 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.