Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $544,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

