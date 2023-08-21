B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Target were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Target by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.