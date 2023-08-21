Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

