Vise Technologies Inc. Has $875,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $59.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.