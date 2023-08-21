Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,101 shares of company stock worth $42,290,219 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

