Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

