Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.