Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
RTX Stock Performance
RTX opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Sales Rock Crypto Stocks: What Happens Next?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Market Is So Over Overstock…But Is It Now Oversold?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.