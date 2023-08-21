Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

