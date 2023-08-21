Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,089 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 434,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 387.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.