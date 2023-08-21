Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 976 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $597,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

