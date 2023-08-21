Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $58.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.03.

CSCO opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

