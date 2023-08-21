Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

