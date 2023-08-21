Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.90 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

