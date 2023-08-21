Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $52,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 207,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

