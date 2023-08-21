400 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
F5 Stock Performance
FFIV opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $169.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
