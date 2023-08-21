Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $417,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.
NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.90 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
