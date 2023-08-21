Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

