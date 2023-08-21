Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

