Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,321 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $344.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

