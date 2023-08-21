Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $462.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.39. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

