Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 112,811 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,425,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.8 %

KNX opened at $56.39 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

