Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 697 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $270.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.