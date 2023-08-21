Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

