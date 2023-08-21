Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

FI stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

