Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

FNV stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

