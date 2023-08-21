Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,656,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 374,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

