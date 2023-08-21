Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.43.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.54. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

