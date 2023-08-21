EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Cut to $1.50

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCORE

EMCORE Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCORE

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.