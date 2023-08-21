Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $236.00 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average of $210.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

