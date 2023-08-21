Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $304.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.43.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.