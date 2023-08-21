Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.96 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

