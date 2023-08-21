Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

