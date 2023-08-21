Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after buying an additional 778,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

