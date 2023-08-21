Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,263,068 shares of company stock worth $297,408,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

