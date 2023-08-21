Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,250 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

