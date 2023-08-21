Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 37,676 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

