Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.