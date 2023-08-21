Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,086 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,044,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $102.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

