Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $460.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $493.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.05.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $397.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.