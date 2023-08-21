Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $551.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $551.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $397.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

