Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $397.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.63.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

