Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $426.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

