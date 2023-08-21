Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 55,792 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

