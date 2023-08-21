Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Centene by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,787,000 after buying an additional 922,081 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.