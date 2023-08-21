Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 547,198 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

