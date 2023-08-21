Ascent Group LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 13.8 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $129.37 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

