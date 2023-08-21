UBS Group Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $408.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $383.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $397.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.42 and a 200 day moving average of $400.63. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

